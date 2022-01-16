Jennifer Aniston shares beautiful make up free selfie

Jennifer Aniston shared a couple of cute selfies impacted by the weather. The actress shared a photo with no make up on, showing off her humidity affected hair which, of course looked great.

The photo shows Jennifer with a towel on, wearing her hair piled to one side. She captioned it: “Okay, humidity,” adding in some emojis and then the tag of her brand of haircare products, LolaVie, crediting it for her natural curls.

In September of 2021, Jennifer launched the brand LolaVie, which, according to its website, wants to unite the best of science and nature, applying it to quality hair products. The brand reposted Jenn’s post, captioning it: “Our Perfecting Leave-In helps keep your hair hydrated, smooth over time — while maintaining your natural texture and keeping frizz to a minimum … so even your humidity hair looks THIS good.”

When speaking about her brand to People Magazine, Jennifer explained why her hair pushed her to get involved in the beauty industry. “There‘s not one strand that’s doing the same thing. And it‘s just always been a challenge for me, ever since I was a kid,” she said. “Well, actually, I feel like [this is] punishment, because I had this incredible head of hair that was long and straight and down to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it, but my mom never let me. She said, ’When you‘re 13, you can do whatever you want.’ And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut it all off.”