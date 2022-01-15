Kylie Jenner shares old photos from her giraffe themed baby shower

Some fans believe that Kylie Jenner has already given birth but on Friday the 24-year-old shared a gallery of photos from her giraffe-themed baby shower. Kylie looked stunning in a long white sleeve dress that hugged her baby bump. She posed in front of the gold giraffe statues as she gently held her belly.

Kylie only posted a photo with her mom Kris Jenner and grandma MJ but she also included a photo of the tables and name cards including her boyfriend Travis Scott’s. Based on paparazzi photos of Kylie wearing the exact same dress at the end of December, this is a late post.

©GrosbyGroup



Paparazzi photos taken in December

The secretive mommy kept her entire first pregnancy a secret so fans think she already gave birth and is doing the same. Last week she posted a photo of her belly which made people assume she was still pregnant but fans launched an investigation and noticed she has short nails, which is the length she had them when Stormi was born.

Plus, Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Travis Barker shared a photo of them watching The Grinch and a baby bottle is seen on the bottom right. Since no one else is expecting a baby in the family, all signs pointed to Kylie. “Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormie was little,” a person claimed in the comments of a fan account that reposted the pic.