Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms

U.S. representative for New York‘s 14th congressional district Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19. In an official statement, her office informed that the politician and activist is quarantining. “She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the information said. “The Congresswoman received her booster this fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow CDC guidelines.”

According to the CDC, people who test positive for COVID-19 and develop symptoms, like AOC, need to isolate for at least five full days. After that period, “if an individual has access to a test and wants to test, the best approach is to use an antigen test towards the end of the 5-day isolation period.”

The CDC suggests to “collect the test sample only if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved.“

AOC joins the list of the more than 100 members of Congress who have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As reported by CBS News, the Capitol physician Brian Monahan informed lawmakers that the positivity rate among them jumped from 1% to 13%.

“Congressional offices, Committees, and Agencies should immediately review their operations to adopt a maximal telework posture to reduce in-person meetings and in-office activities to the maximum extent possible,” Monahan said in the memo. “Electronic means to facilitate all-virtual or hybrid- type meetings or hearings should be emphasized. Employing agencies should review their efforts to promote all required measures to sustain workplace and employee health and safety.

“Capitol food vendors and dining facilities will emphasize carry-out, delivery, grab-and-go type food options to reduce assemblies of people dining together in inside spaces (a high-risk viral spread activity). Any group activity indoors should promote strict mask-wear compliance,” the memo concluded.