ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 19
Back in action

‘SNL’ resumes show with Ariana DeBose as host: Find here when to watch

The NBC late-night comedy show will have pop star Roddy Ricch as the musical guest

By Shirley Gómez -New York

After pausing the show due to the ongoing pandemic and the surge of the omicron variant, Saturday Night Live is set to present the first show of the new year on January 15. The NBC late-night comedy show will have West Side Story star Ariana DeBose as hos, and pop star Roddy Ricch as the musical guest.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 19©GettyImages
‘SNL’ resumes show with Ariana DeBose as host

Besides debuting in SNL, DeBose will welcome back the audience on the first show of 2022 after shutting down production due to Covid. According to Deadline, producers plan to bring back the entire cast and crew, and studio audience; however, with the spread of the Covid variant, anything can change last minute.

The publication informed that the show would be streamed live via Peacock at 11:30 pm ET.

Saturday Night Live

Why Billie Eilish “cried” and “threw up” before hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Why Kim Kardashian removed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson from ‘SNL’ debut

Debra Messing is scratching her head at Kim Kardashian hosting SNL

In December 2021, Saturday Night Live taped its last show of the year without a live audience, after experts warned of a surge of infections. The decision had an impact on the live sketches who also had a limited cast and included Paul Rudd as host. “I’m extremely disappointed,” Rudd said during the opening monologue.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more