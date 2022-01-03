Soccer club Paris Saint-Germain informed Lionel Messi tested positive for Covid-19

COVID-19 continues affecting people worldwide, and A-listers are not exempt. Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the soccer club Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala are “in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” they informed in a statement.

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi of PSG during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade du Moustoir on December 22, 2021 in Lorient, France.

After the news broke, fans of the Argentinian star are pointing fingers at another famous Argentinian. Followers of Messi are speculating that DJ Fer Palacio infected the 34-year-old professional footballer.

After being accused and receiving death threats, Palacio took to social media to post a video message explaining the situation and denying that Messi‘s positive test is because they were spotted partying together recently.

“I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for COVID-19,” the DJ said on the video he shared on his Instagram account. “They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot of horrible private messages,” the 31-year-old said. The DJ asked Lionel’s fans to stop and denied having the virus.

“Yesterday, I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay,” he said, sharing an image of his recent negative COVID test, adding, “and I do not have COVID-19.”

The seven-time Ballon d‘Or winner hasn’t said anything about Palacios; however, he shared encouraging words. “I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021,” Messi wrote. “Even more so when many people had an awful time because of the s****y virus that never ends. Hopefully, 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug to everyone!”