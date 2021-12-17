Miss World competition cancels ceremony after 23 beauty pageants test positive for coronavirus

The Miss World competition has been forced to cancel their crowning ceremony after dozens of beauty pageants tested positive with Covid-19. The contestants had one more chance to convince the judges in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but hours before the event organizers announced the news.

A total of 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for coronavirus, information that left everyone in shock. As reported by the Daily Mail, Miss England Rehema Muthamia said she was devastated by the news.

©Miss World





“We are all devastated to have come this far. We had the most amazing final show rehearsed for the 70th Miss World,” the 25-year-old said. “For this to happen on the day of the event was a shock to us all. But safety must come first. I‘ve already had the most incredible opportunity to take part, and I’m grateful to have had the chance to make friends from all over the world. I‘ve also had a wonderful experience in Puerto Rico.”

The beauty queen said she hopes her boss will let her participate once everyone recovers. “I’m just hoping my boss will allow me to have more time off to participate and return in the next 90 days as I’ve already taken over six weeks off work and taken all my leave,” she revealed.