Miss World competition cancels ceremony after 23 beauty pageants test positive for coronavirus

The Miss World competition has been forced to cancel their crowning ceremony after dozens of beauty pageants tested positive with Covid-19. The contestants had one more chance to convince the judges in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but hours before the event organizers announced the news.
A total of 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for coronavirus, information that left everyone in shock. As reported by the Daily Mail, Miss England Rehema Muthamia said she was devastated by the news.
“We are all devastated to have come this far. We had the most amazing final show rehearsed for the 70th Miss World,” the 25-year-old said. “For this to happen on the day of the event was a shock to us all. But safety must come first. I‘ve already had the most incredible opportunity to take part, and I’m grateful to have had the chance to make friends from all over the world. I‘ve also had a wonderful experience in Puerto Rico.”
The beauty queen said she hopes her boss will let her participate once everyone recovers. “I’m just hoping my boss will allow me to have more time off to participate and return in the next 90 days as I’ve already taken over six weeks off work and taken all my leave,” she revealed.
Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, said the event would be held in 90 days. “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,” Morley informed.
“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team, and spectators, understanding the event’s increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room,” she added. “However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step, according to the medical experts, is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing according to best practices in situations like this.”
Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, wins Miss Universe 2021
Miss Universe 2021: Contestants look beautiful in their bathing suits in preliminary show [PHOTOS]
The official said that the beauty queens would return to their home countries once they recover and are cleared to travel. “Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” Morley said. “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, who we have grown to know and love, to compete for the Miss World crown.”