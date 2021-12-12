The 2021 Miss Universe pageant will take place on December 12 in Eilat, Israel at a custom-built arena named after the event (Universe Arena). To watch it, you can tune in to Fox or Telemundo this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

The experts in contests make their predictions about the candidates who are most likely to win the crown. The portals Missosology, Global Beauties, Miss Universe Predictions and Telemundo have conducted surveys on who are the favorites to win the title of Miss Universe 2021 and these are the results.