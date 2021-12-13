Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, wins Miss Universe 2021

The universe has a new beauty queen! Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India, takes the crown as Miss Universe 2021 after a night full of excitement. The 21-year-old becomes the successor of the Mexican, Andrea Meza, leaving Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay; and Lalela Lali Mswane, Miss South Africa as the first and second runners-up.

Among 80 participants, the new queen has as her main inspiration her mother, who broke years of family rules to overthrow the patriarchy and become a gynecologist.

For this reason, Harnaaz is a faithful defender of women’s rights, helping to empower each voice, which is work that ensures that she will continue in her reign. At the same time, she is currently working on her master’s degree in Public Administration