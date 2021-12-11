Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Miss Universe 2021 pageant is almost here. The event, which will be televised on December 12th, has been introducing the participants in a preliminary show, showing their national costumes and evening wear for the big night. Then there’s the bathing suit round, one of the most exciting parts of the evening and a favorite amongst viewers.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the beautiful contestants of the evening, and how they handled one of the evening’s most scrutinized and important segments.
