While a lot of us were hoping for a fresh start in 2022, the harsh reality is that COVID-19 is spreading more than ever due to new variants--meaning the pandemic is far from over.

If you needed even more proof than your real-life friends and family contracting the virus over the past couple weeks, look no further than all of the celebrities who have tested positive in just the first week of the new year.

Check out a list of stars who came down with COVID-19 in 2022, which we will be updating as more celebs test positive. Stay safe, everyone!