Ireland Baldwin opens up about her severe anxiety: ‘Don’t let people make you feel guilty’

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her severe anxiety, admitting she lives in a constant fear “that I’m dying from a heart attack, also known as cardiophobia.”

The 26-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to talk about her constant “heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack,” making her feel convinced that she has “an underlying heart condition.”

Loading the player...

Ireland even ordered a blood pressure monitor, as she wants to “accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure,” and wants to comment on her health issues, “for whoever suffers with anxiety and anxiety disorders like I do.”

“I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone,” she continued, “My anxiety has made me miss out on a lot in this life and my true 2022 goal is not let it get in my way.”

And while she has “worked with anxiety specialists,” she is adamant about taking medication for anxiety, because she does not “believe in it,” but respects anyone who chooses to medicate to deal with their anxiety.

Ireland says her anxiety can be caused “by food, my digestive system, my heart, big crowds, talking about anxiety, airplanes,” among other things, making her panic so much that at times she needs to call “ambulances‘’ and have had hospital visits where paramedics and doctors assure me my heart is ok.”