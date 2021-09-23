Ireland’s message about embracing her body is especially beautiful considering her past struggles with an eating disorder. Last August she celebrated 6 years that she has been free of anorexia, bulimia, and other food compulsions. She shared a video on Instagram at the time proudly sharing, “Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years.”