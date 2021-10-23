Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland calls journalists contacting her ‘despicable’ and sends love to Halyna Hutchins’ family

The world was shocked to learn the tragic news yesterday that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico from a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin. While it is still an open investigation new details have emerged over the last day that has only left more questions as to how the accident happened. Alex tweeted a statement today about the incident and hours later his daughter Ireland Baldwin shared her own after calling out the “handful” of journalists that have contacted her for an interview. Ireland shared 2 photos to her Instagram story Friday October 21st- the first was a screenshot of a text message with typos she received from a freelance journalist saying she would make it “beneficial” for both of them. “I was hoping to possibly do an interview with you. Obviously I would make is beneficial for both of us, but I know it’s a sensitive time. Of course, you’re Alec’s daughter, so anything you have to say on the situation would be important. I would obviously tread carefully and be respectful of everyone involved,” they texted. Ireland wrote over the photo, “To the handful of journalists who have been contacting me, you’re despicable and insensitive. To anyone who’s been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again.”
In the following photo Ireland shared her own statement, “My love and support got to Halyna Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thought to Joel Souza” she wrote referencing the film‘s director Joel Souza was also injured and hospitalized but was reportedly released Friday. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today” she concluded.
Halyna was a 42 years old cinematographer, a mother, and a wife. Her husband Matthew told Daily Mail, “I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive.” The 38-year-old also spoke to Insider and said “there are no words.” “I don‘t think there are words to communicate the situation.” He added, “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic.” “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate,” Matthew said.
While more shocking details come to light, Los Angeles Times reported Friday that an insider revealed that hours before the fatal shooting, a half-dozen camera crew workers walked off the set to protest working conditions including “long hours, long commuted and collecting their paychecks.” They went on to say safety protocols standards in the industry, including gun inspections, were not strictly followed on the “Rust” set and at least one of the camera operators complained last weekend to a production manager about gun safety on the set.
According to USA Today, the percentage of women cinematographers went from 4% to 5% in 2019 and remained virtually unchanged over the 22 years of the study (4% in 1998, 5% in 2019).
Rest in power Halyna Hutchins.