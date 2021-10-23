Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland calls journalists contacting her ‘despicable’ and sends love to Halyna Hutchins’ family

The world was shocked to learn the tragic news yesterday that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico from a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin. While it is still an open investigation new details have emerged over the last day that has only left more questions as to how the accident happened. Alex tweeted a statement today about the incident and hours later his daughter Ireland Baldwin shared her own after calling out the “handful” of journalists that have contacted her for an interview. Ireland shared 2 photos to her Instagram story Friday October 21st- the first was a screenshot of a text message with typos she received from a freelance journalist saying she would make it “beneficial” for both of them. “I was hoping to possibly do an interview with you. Obviously I would make is beneficial for both of us, but I know it’s a sensitive time. Of course, you’re Alec’s daughter, so anything you have to say on the situation would be important. I would obviously tread carefully and be respectful of everyone involved,” they texted. Ireland wrote over the photo, “To the handful of journalists who have been contacting me, you’re despicable and insensitive. To anyone who’s been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again.”

©Halyna Hutchins



Halyna Hutchins

©Ireland Baldwin



Screenshot posted by Ireland Baldwin

In the following photo Ireland shared her own statement, “My love and support got to Halyna Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thought to Joel Souza” she wrote referencing the film‘s director Joel Souza was also injured and hospitalized but was reportedly released Friday. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today” she concluded.