Elmo responds after resurfaced clip of him losing his cool goes viral

Can this be what cancels Elmo?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

A lot is going on in the world right now. From Tristan Thompson admitting he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, to the Omicron varient, the headlines are wild. But no one was ready when a resurfaced clip of Elmo from Sesame Street losing his cool in 2004 went viral. It all started on January 3rd when Twitter user @wumbooty shared the clip on Twitter with the words, “there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting.” In the unhinged clip, Elmo goes off on his best friend Zoe at the thought of sharing a cookie with her pet rock Rocco. The video has been viewed 5.7 million at the time of this publication and Elmo has since responded to the messy situation.


Elmo and Rocco’s feud is everlasting and Twitter users and have continued to find hilarious clips of him sassing the rock. And while Elmo had a point that Rocco is “just a rock” without a mouth he did get a little wild on his best friend. The puppet took to Twitter to address the situation and wrote, “Don‘t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!” But it’s clear things haven‘t changed between him and Rocco as he added, “Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco.”


Elmo wasn’t finished and stood his ground on the cookie situation. “Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious,” he added in a separate tweet.

Check out some of the funniest clips of Elmo and Rocco’s feud below:






