Mariah Carey belts her hit Christmas song alongside her dogs and twins Monroe, Moroccan Cannon

Living in the Mariah Carey household means that everyone, including the pets, needs to know about the singer’s 1994 smash-hit holiday song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Carey recently took social media to share a video of her belting the classic alongside her dogs and twins Monroe, Moroccan Cannon.

In the video posted on Mariah’s Instagram account, the songstress starts by singing the part “All I want for Christmas is…” to later be joined by Monroe, Moroccan, and their two puppies singing —and barking — “...you.” The pitch-perfect moment included Carey dressed in a long-sleeved red maxi dress while her children and doggies rocked Christmas pajamas and sweaters.

Recenlty, the Queen of Christmas, received a special gift from her daughter. The singer recently took social media to share the heartwarming card her 10-year-old wrote to honor and celebrate her music milestone.

“Congratz mama for the #1 [for] the billionth year!” the card reads in red ink. “I love you Mommy, for-evah!” Monroe, who says she has “the best mom ever,” is the twin of Moroccan Cannon, kids Mariah shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Mariah’s hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” continues topping the charts and, as per Billboard, is the most popular song in the world. On December 20, the beloved holiday single topped the Billboard Global 200 charts and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Mariah Carey co-wrote and co-produced “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with Walter Afanasieff for her fourth studio album and her first-holiday album, Merry Christmas. The uptempo love and Christmas song has received universal critical acclaim for years. Besides being Carey’s most notable international success, the hit has topped the charts in twenty-six countries, including Australia, Canada, France, and Germany.