The heartwarming Christmas gift Mariah Carey got from her daughter Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, and her daughter’s gift is royalty-worthy. The singer recently took social media to share the heartwarming card her 10-year-old wrote to honor and celebrate her music milestone.

“Congratz mama for the #1 [for] the billionth year!” the card reads in red ink. “I love you Mommy, for-evah!” Monroe, who says she has “the best mom ever,” is the twin of Moroccan Cannon, kids Mariah shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

My baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArdO7jk7b0 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

Monroe’s adorable card comes after Mariah’s 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” continues topping the charts and, as per Billboard, is the most popular song in the world. On December 20, the beloved holiday single topped the Billboard Global 200 charts and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

As reported by the publication, the hit song topped the charts with 81.2 million streams and 14,800 sales in downloads.

Mariah Carey co-wrote and co-produced “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with Walter Afanasieff for her fourth studio album and her first-holiday album, Merry Christmas. The uptempo love and Christmas song has received universal critical acclaim for years. Besides being Carey’s most notable international success, the hit has topped the charts in twenty-six countries, including Australia, Canada, France, and Germany.

In 2019, it made it to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 25 years and broke several records, including the most extended trip to number one. In 2020 the song also topped the charts in the United Kingdom for the first time, spending 69 weeks in its top 40 before reaching number one.

As if it wasn’t enough, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist and one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2010, Carey re-recorded the song for her second-holiday album, Merry Christmas II You. She also recorded a duet version of the song with Justin Bieber for his 2011 album Under the Mistletoe.