Mariah Carey’s holiday spirit is contagious! Singer teaches her twins childhood song

Mariah Careykicked off the Holiday season the day after Halloween, and to keep the spirit; she commemorated the first night of Hanukkah with twins Moroccan and Monroe. The songstress took social media to share an adorable video of how her 10-year-old twins listened to their mom singing a song for the Jewish celebration.

During the serenade, Carey sings to her children while they both look back at her. “Happy Hanukkah!!!!” she posted on Twitter. “Learned this one in grade school, thought I‘d teach it to Roc & Roe, I don’t think they‘ve got it yet,” she jokes.

Happy Hanukkah!!!! 💖🕎 Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZhiDx0IKZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 29, 2021

Contrary to Carey’s twins, who seemed unimpressed by their mom’s singing and memory skills, fans are eager to enjoy Mariah’s upcoming holiday special Mariah‘s Christmas: The Magic Continues on AppleTV+.

The streamer shared a sneak peek of the event, which is set to premiere on Dec. 3. Her twins also make a brief appearance.

Besides enjoying Carey’s music the whole season, fans in the United States would be able to eat her go-to McDonald’s meal. The Queen of Christmas has partnered with the famous fast-food company to deliver 12 days of deals for fans this holiday season. Starting Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, the “Mariah Menu” will feature a different free item every day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Mariah said. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”