John Legend reveals details on his holiday plans with Chrissy Teigen and the rest of his family

John Legend was born ready for Christmas! The legendary singer is looking forward to the special day and eating all the delicious food his wife makes. The star also will be releasing a new holiday song with LG SIGNATURE titled “You Deserve It All.”

Legend revealed to the publication which is one of his favorite dishes. “Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays,” Legend said.

“We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy‘s best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie.” Adding that, “It’s just amazing. We‘ll be packing on the pounds this holiday season.”

Legend said his kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, are excited about Santa and expecting the best gifts.“It’s a relaxing day, and it’s a day with family and enjoying each other and seeing the kids excited about whatever they got,” John said. “They will play with it for a while and then break or forget about it.”

Legend’s new song is also he hopes people play during their celebrations. “We ended up creating something that I really love,” he said. “I think it‘s one of my best Christmas songs, and the recording came out beautifully. The video came out beautifully. When a brand asks you to write a song, you don’t know if you‘re going to come up with the right thing, but everything came together. It’s inspired by the idea of treating your loved ones with love and generosity and making it so special for the holidays.”