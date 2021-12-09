Easy tips: How to make cats and dogs get along

Dogs and cats don’t have to be enemies! If you already have a furry friend and want to introduce a new pet to your home, we have some tips to help them get along better and avoid a challenging situation.

It’s important that both pets are trained individually first, especially your dog, teaching them basic commands as they need to be kept under control if they are impulsive and playful. This will be helpful when you train your cat and dog together, setting them up to have a good relationship.

Try to introduce them carefully, with positive reinforcement you can teach them friendly, social behavior. Feeding them at the same time is always a good idea, at either side of a closed door, opening the door a little bit day by day, this way they will get used to each other slowly.

You can also help them get used to each other’s scent, taking turns using the same toys, blanket or bed, before they meet each other officially. Give them some space! You have to be patient with them, as they are both getting used to each other, possibly in a new territory.

If you are bringing a new cat home, give them time to familiarize themselves with your home without your dog being present, this way cats can get a sense of the new territory. They also appreciate having safe spaces if your dog gets too intense, this could be the top of the refrigerator or a cat shelf.

Don’t be afraid of using calming products, do your research or ask your veterinarian, as there are several calming sprays and diffusers that help both pets relax, making a stress-free space for both with the help of pheromones.