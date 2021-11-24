Adele thinks son Angelo will ‘probably go through stages of hating’ THIS song

It’s hard to find evidence of anyone not liking Adele’s new album--but the singer doesn’t exactly expect her son to love the song she dedicated to him.

On Friday, November 19, the 33-year-old said during an appearance on q with Tom Power that the third track from her album, 30, “is very personal.”

“My Little Love” features recorded conversations between Adele and her 9-year-old son, Angelo, offering a behind-the-scenes listen at how she explained her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki, when he was just 6 years old.

“He’ll probably go through stages of hating it when he’s a teenager…” she joked on the show. “But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it.”

The singer went on to remember the conversations in the song as “intense,” explaining that she wanted “to be clear with him and just be honest with him.” Adele said she was upfront with her son, admitting that she didn’t know how to navigate life as a single mom.

“Imagine hearing that as a 6-year-old. ‘What do you mean you don’t know what you‘re doing?’ You panic, and your whole world would implode,” she said, laughing. Still, she knew being honest was the best choice for her and her family.

“I couldn’t hide from him,” she said. “He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him.”

Adele explainned that making the song was “definitely a big breakthrough” both emotionally and musically. “It sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling,” she said.

When you’re as big of a star as Adele is, explaining things to your child before they find out in the tabloids is always the right choice.