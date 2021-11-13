After calling off her first engagement it only took 3 years before the reality star said yes for the second time. In May 2005 she got engaged to Paris Latsis. They only dated for 8 months before Latsis knew he wanted to marry Hilton. The Greek shipping heir brought Hilton 15 different engagement rings from high-end jewelers for her to choose from, per E! Online. She reportedly chose a 24-carat $5 million ring which is her most expensive by far, per Brides. Just a few months later in September Hilton revealed, “I‘m sad to announce that I’ve called off my engagement. Over the last couple months, I‘ve realized that this is the right decision for me. We remain best of friends, and I’ll always love him. I hope people will respect my privacy during this emotional time.”