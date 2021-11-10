Arnold Schwarzenegger might join the MCU and fans are losing their minds

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be the latest Hollywood icon to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to some rumors that have been swirling the web, Schwarzenegger might have had a conversation with MCU lead Kevin Feige about joining the franchise.
The source spoke to Giant Freaking Robot, a website known for its insider scoops on the industry, and said that while Schwarzenegger hasn’t signed any papers yet, he’s interested in becoming a part of these films and has had meetings with Feige, the lead architect of the MCU.
Even if these rumors were to be untrue, they’ve made the day for a variety of Marvel superfans, who wasted no time in making jokes and in theorizing which character Schwarzenegger might play if he were to be brought aboard the franchise.
@johncampea did u hear or read possible Arnold Schwarzenegger in talks to join Mcu and what could this be for 🤔— HulkinBrent (@BrentPSorensen) November 10, 2021
Holy shit I just had a crazy thought, FYI I'm super high right now, #WhatIf Arnold Schwarzenegger played #Galactus in the #MCU!— Wayne Santoni 🇵🇷 (@Wayner20) November 10, 2021
Anyone else wanting Arnold @schwarzenegger for Dr. Doom in the #MCU ? @MarvelStudios@Kevfeige#WandaVision#FantasticFour#MarvelStudiospic.twitter.com/icMb4KZyZd— David Bolton (@BoltDogg) February 21, 2021
Schwarzenegger has often been fancast as a variety of characters, mainly Galactus, an iconic villain known for his enormous size and terrifying presence, made famous in several comic books. He’s also had previous experience in superhero films, playing Mr. Freeze in the iconic and equally embarrassing “Batman & Robin,” where he co-starred alongside George Clooney, Jim Carrey and Uma Thurman.
For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see if these rumors are true and if Schwarzenegger would even want to devote so much of his time to the laborious franchise. Still, it’s always fun to imagine and speculate.