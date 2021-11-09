Camila Cabello got a neck tattoo inspired by nature!

Camila Cabello just got some new ink! The singer revealed she was inspired by nature and wanted to get something special after reading Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book ‘Braiding Sweetgrass.’

The 24-year-old artist took to Instagram to share her new meaningful tattoo located on the back of her neck, as she already has the words “It‘s a mystery” on one of her fingers in honor of her mother, symbolizing a scene from the 1998 film ‘Shakespeare in Love.’

“This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I‘d never look at the earth and all of its inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves,” she shared.

Camila quoted a phrase from the book, “the word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos’, the word for home,” adding that “all flourishing is mutual,” showing her appreciation for tattoo artist Kane Navasard for helping her ”honor this special book.”

The minimalist tattoo was described as “a tiny sweetgrass braid,” which Camila’s tattoo artist also posted on Instagram.

The singer recently talked about her love for tattoos, joking about her matching ink with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too, it says ‘Shawn Mendes,’” she joked, “It says ‘señor,’ and he has one on his lower back that says ‘señorita.’”