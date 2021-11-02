It’s November 1st which means it’s World Vegan Day! The annual event is celebrated by vegans around the world as they gather for activities like plant-based potlucks or planting trees. The day was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organization and the creation of the words “vegan” and “veganism.” “We knew the Society had been founded in November 1944 but didn’t know the exact date, so I decided to go for 1 November, partly because I liked the idea of this date coinciding with Samhain/Halloween and the Day of the Dead – traditional times for feasting and celebration, both apt and auspicious,” Wallis said in 2011. Many celebrities have gone vegan, take a look at a few of them below.