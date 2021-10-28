Eva Longoria talks to Ellen DeGeneres about her epic bikini pics and the art of tequila

Eva Longoria joined Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show and talked about teaching her 3-year-old Santiago how to cook, her famous bikini pictures, and her new tequila brand, Casa del Sol. Longoria loves to cook and told DeGeneres she started when she was 3 just like her son Santi. She described herself as “liberal” and told DeGeneres she lets him throw flour around the kitchen and break eggs to really get a hands-on experience and feel comfortable. She has also taught (or tricked) him into appreciating healthy substitutes like bran muffins instead of cupcakes and green smoothies into popsicles.

©The Ellen Show





The healthy substitutions are clearly working because Longoria always posts epic bikini pictures that prove age ain‘t nothing but a number. Along with the bran muffin substitutions, she also burns a ton of calories jumping on her trampoline. The jumping enthusiast started over covid and said she jumps for an hour for cardio. As DeGeneres showed fans her jaw-dropping pics she shared one of her tips: lying down for a flat stomach. The 46-year-old had no shame in her bikini pic game and quipped, “I was like, ‘Let me do it now, let me take those pictures now before this all goes to s**.’”

©The Ellen Show





Later in the segment, they moved on to tequila. Longoria is now one of the many celebrities with their own tequila brand. She declined offers for years but Casa del Sol finally got her in the industry. She co-founded the brand that and Longoria was proud to tell DeGeneres about how it stands out from the rest. There are any women involved and she explained it is run from a Mexican-owned distillery, which is rare. . “Instead of exploiting it, we want to celebrate it,” she told the host.

The tequilapreneur then blessed DeGeneres and tWitch with a personal taste test and explained in the “art of tequila you have to smell it like a wine and look into the eyes of the person you are sharing it with.” You then smell it, hold your breath, drink it and then blow it out to taste all the proper notes. It was clear by their reactions that they weren’t used to taking tequila down the “proper way.” Watch the full clip below.