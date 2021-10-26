Katy Perry turns 37 and switches places with Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry is celebrating her 37th birthday today October 25th and the singer started off her special day by switching places with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. “Right now, actually, Ellen is filling in for me. She’s at home breastfeeding my child,” she quipped during the opening monologue, “Whoa, what an image.” Perry went on to say she has actually been a guest on the show 11 times noting, “I didn’t realize it was that many times. I think it’s because I was so drunk in my 20s.”

The hilarious mom went on to flip her hair several times and list some of the things that have happened since the last time she was on the show, including judging American Idol, her Las Vegas residency “Play” kicking off in December, and of course the birth of her and Orlando Bloom’s baby girl named Daisy, who recently turned 1. She also compared being a mother to being a pop star, “You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind. There’s vomit on the floor. And your boobs are always out.”

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy to the world in August 2020 after postponing their wedding twice. Many are convinced they secretly got married but it‘s ultimately up to the couple what they decide to share with the public. They have decided to keep Daisy away from the spotlight and have not shared any images of her face on social media, which is something many celebrities decide to do to protect their children’s privacy. But what they have shared, is pretty adorable.