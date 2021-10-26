Carolina Sarassa introduces her newborn Noah Mattia: ‘I am the happiest Mom in the world. We are complete’

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Carolina Sarassa gave birth to her second baby in Miami. Little Noah Mattia was born earlier than expected, he was only 37 weeks old, and his arrival came with some difficulties that put the journalist’s strength to the test. After undergoing a routine checkup, Carolina was scared because for several hours, she could not feel her little baby moving inside her belly. Then the doctors informed her that she had to stay at the hospital in the emergency room.

The Univision’s ﻿News - Digital Edition - anchor invited HOLA! USA to her home for an exclusive interview and shared personal details of her delivery, the anguish she felt from not being able to see her newborn for an entire week and the joyful moment when she first held her son in her arms.

During this emotional interview, we had the opportunity to get to know a part of Carolina that is a devoted mother and wife, alongside the father of her children and life partner, Andrés Chacón.

“Now that I am a mother, I see my children in every child, I see my parents in every older person. It has allowed me to be a better person”

We invite you to read this interview, click on the video so that you can enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at this exclusive digital cover and the beautiful photo shoot we had with Carolina and the latest addition to her family. Welcome, Noah Mattia!

Photo: Jesus Cordero | Stylist: Miki Von | Makeup: Aura