Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew honors late wife in first IG post since her death

Matthew Hutchins is paying tribute to his late wife, Halyna Hutchins, in his first Instagram post since her death.

Taking to social media for the first time since Halyna, 42, was killed on Thursday in an accidental shooting on the set of the movie Rust, Matthew shared a brief message about his late wife. He also posted a few images of the couple and their 9-year-old son, Andros.

Matthew kept his caption short and sweet, simply writing,“We miss you, Halyna!” Unsurprisingly, the widower received an outpouring of support in the comments section, with many wishing Hutchins “rest in peace” following such a tragic accident.

“This post is so beautiful and says it all. She was so smart, talented, kind, confident and unbelievably brave,” one fan commented. “I am still very shocked speechless, and endlessly sorry for your loss. Please know that my thoughts are with you.”

Another echoed that same sentiment, writing, “May her precious memory be a blessing for you❤️😢.”

Halyna Hutchins along with director Joel Souza were accidentally shot on Thursday, October 21 by Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

The cinematographer died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza, 48, was treated at the Christus St. Vincent Medical Center in Santa Fe and was released on Friday.

Shortly after news of the tragedy went public, Matthew told Insider that “there are words to communicate the situation.”