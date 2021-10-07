Kim Kardashian laughs at ‘SNL’ table read & shares more backstage snaps

Kim Kardashian is having a good time preparing for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, even if some fans of the show aren’t as excited for the episode as she is.

On Wednesday, October 6, the official Saturday Night Live social media accounts shared a photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star at a table read with the rest of the sketch comedy show’s cast. In the picture, a masked Kim can be seen holding a script in hand while bringing a microphone close to her face.

The post was simply captioned, “@kimkardashian!!!!”

©Kim Kardashian





The mother of four also appeared to smile underneath the black mask she was wearing, matching the rest of her all-black ensemble. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday Night Live’s weekly table reads have been socially distanced, resulting in cast members sitting at tables positioned six feet apart as they all wear face coverings.

In addition to resposting the photo of herself at the table read, Kim also shared some more behind-the-scenes snaps from her time preparing for the show.

One photo Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories shows her custom, insulated water bottle, which has both “KIM KARDASHIAN WEST” and the classic SNL logo engraved on the side.

She also uploaded a picture of her dressing room, which spells out her full name in red letters over the iconic New York cityscape Saturday Night Live has used on their show for decades now.

It’s safe to say Kim is under a lot of pressure for her first SNL hosting gig, immediately facing a ton of backlash the second she was announced as a host for this season. The Skims founder will appear on this Saturday’s episode alongside Halsey, who has been tapped as the musical guest.