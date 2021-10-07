Jennifer Lopez is unrecognizable while filming a scene for her new Netflix thriller

Jennifer Lopez is back to work after enjoying some rest and relaxation this summer with boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old is working on a new movie in Vancouver and earlier this week she was spotted dressed in character filming a scene.
The new Netflix thriller film the actress is working on is titled, ‘The Mother’ and is part of a new partnership deal with Lopez‘s Nuyorican Productions, according to the Daily Mail. ‘The Mother’ is directed by Niki Caro. Lopez plays the role of an assassin who had to give up her daughter but eventually returned to protect her from a dangerous group.
The usually glamorous Lopez looked almost unrecognizable dressed in character wearing a brown bomber jacket with cream-colored lining on the inside, a dark t-shirt underneath, dark cargo pants, and combat boots. The look was topped off with a grey beanie and black aviator sunglasses. In photos, she was seen carrying a duffle bag in one hand and a backpack on her back.
According to the Daily Mail, the triple threat was filming a scene on an airport runway. Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick will be starring in the film alongside Lopez.
In addition to this new film, Lopez also recently starred in a new Coach campaign. For her second collaboration with the brand titled, Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection, fans can expect 21 products that include bags, apparel, and jewelry.
When isn’t Lopez busy?