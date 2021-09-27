Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA during a Central Park stroll

Now that hot girl summer is officially over, Jennifer Lopez is letting her relationship with Ben Affleck be on full display. The public went bananas went Lopez first posted an Instagram picture for her birthday of her and the actor kissing on a stunning yacht they were vacationing on together.

Then, earlier this month the couple made their first public appearance at the Met Gala, sending the public into a frenzy. Now more recently, the 52-year-old and the 49-year-old looked happy in love while strolling the streets of New York City this weekend.

Bennifer 2.0 were photographed hugging and kissing each other in Central Park on Sunday afternoon. For the fall outing, the ‘Hustlers’ actress wore a long green plaid skirt with a dark green wrap blouse with a similar looking coat over top paired with black boots. Affleck kept things casual in a dark polo shirt, with a dark grey coat on top, which was paired with dark jeans, and black boots. The two strolled hand in hand talking and smiling at one another.