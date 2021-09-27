Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA during a Central Park stroll

Now that hot girl summer is officially over, Jennifer Lopez is letting her relationship with Ben Affleck be on full display. The public went bananas went Lopez first posted an Instagram picture for her birthday of her and the actor kissing on a stunning yacht they were vacationing on together.
Then, earlier this month the couple made their first public appearance at the Met Gala, sending the public into a frenzy. Now more recently, the 52-year-old and the 49-year-old looked happy in love while strolling the streets of New York City this weekend.
Bennifer 2.0 were photographed hugging and kissing each other in Central Park on Sunday afternoon. For the fall outing, the ‘Hustlers’ actress wore a long green plaid skirt with a dark green wrap blouse with a similar looking coat over top paired with black boots. Affleck kept things casual in a dark polo shirt, with a dark grey coat on top, which was paired with dark jeans, and black boots. The two strolled hand in hand talking and smiling at one another.
A source told People over the weekend that Affleck made a special effort to be there to watch Lopez perform at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on Saturday. He flew from Texas, where he‘s working on a new film.
Lopez was in Manhattan this past weekend for her performance at the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday. According to a source who told People magazine, Affleck flew from Texas, where he is working on a new film, to be there for Lopez.
“Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in NYC yesterday,” the source said. “Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform.”
“They are always supportive of each other‘s careers,” the source went on to say. “Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week.”