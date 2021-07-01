Scott Disick is venturing into the beauty industry and has joined a haircare brand

Scott Disick is venturing into the beauty industry and has joined haircare brand, IN COMMON Beauty, as a partner. The entrepreneur and reality tv star is using the experience gleaned through his many successful business ventures, including his Talentless clothing line founded in 2018, and his passion for self-care, wellness, and inclusivity, to collaborate with the brand on content creation, product development, and community growth and engagement.

“I’ve always had a passion for style, fashion, and grooming, which is why I’ve been exploring possibilities with Luxury Brand Partners for years,” says Disick.

“Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves – from their daily grooming routines to the non-traditional products they use every day. To meet this change, I wanted to partner with IN COMMON. I’ve been a friend of the brand for years, and this partnership was a long time coming,” he added.

According to IN COMMON, the company celebrates authenticity with better-for-you ingredients that instantly transform all hair types and textures. Disick’s partnership is the result o the haircare brand placing a more considerable emphasis on its consumer outreach.

“I proudly welcome Scott to the team. IN COMMON’s creativity and uniqueness, merged with Scott’s digital flair and eye for personal style, make this an exciting combination,” says Tev Finger, CEO of Luxury Brand Partners.

“Scott adds an incredible consumer perspective to the brand. By bringing together Scott’s approach to style, grooming, and engaging the community, coupled with IN COMMON’s professional expertise from behind-the-chair, we’ll open up global awareness and bring this insider stylist secret to everyone,” says Albie X Cortes, General Manager of IN COMMON.

With a focus on hair health, hydration, and repair, IN COMMON takes a “skincare for haircare” approach by utilizing proprietary molecular technology that transforms hair in a three-step system: cleanse, treat and moisturize.