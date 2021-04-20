Kim Kardashian asks to go to a ‘Bridgerton’ fitting after learning her family was a ‘massive inspiration’ for the show

Kim Kardashian’s dream might become a reality after learning her family was an inspiration for the characters of the Featherington family from Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the period drama series, revealed on social media that the Kardashian family influenced them.

“As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons, and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?” Coughlan wrote on Twitter.

©Netflix



Penelope Featherington, Philippa Featherington, and Prudence Featherington

After reading Coughlan‘s message, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star couldn’t contain her excitement. “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!” Kardashian tweeted.

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Immediately after, the Iris actress approved Kardashian’s request to visit the set. “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?” Coughlan revealed. ”You‘ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know! ❤️❤️❤️”

Netflix also joined the conversation, saying that they will be making sure Kim Kardashian tries out some outfits. “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I‘ll see what I can do!” they wrote on Twitter.

Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I'll see what I can do! — Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2021

Coughlan also shared which Kardashian sister her character, Penelope Featherington, might be. According to the star, she often discusses with her co-stars Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington) and Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington).

“The three of us genuinely debate this all the time, I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they‘re besties, and Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there’s that...” the actress tweeted.