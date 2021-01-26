Poet Amanda Gorman signs with IMG Models for fashion and beauty opportunities

There is no doubt that inaugural poet Amanda Gorman is the perfect combination of beauty and brains. The 22-year-old writer continues advancing her career, and this time, she signed with IMG Models to be a role model as a poet and in the fashion and beauty industry, which desperately needs new faces. The talent management company is in charge of building Gorman’s profile and secure endorsements and editorial opportunities.

The leading agency also represents Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Joan Smalls, Gisele Bündchen, Karlie Kloss, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Miranda Kerr, and many more.

©GettyImages



Poet Amanda Gorman signs with IMG Models to pursue fashion and beauty opportunities.

“Change is occurring in the fashion industry, and it’s a shift that each of us can advocate for across all brands,” Gorman told Teen Vogue.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, after reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” on Jan. 20 at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inaugural ceremony, Gorman built a team to represent her.

©GettyImages



Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Besides her contract with IMG, the Los Angeles native is now working with Writers House, a New York-based literary agency representing authors, WME, plus the law firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, and Passman.

For one of the National Youth Poet Laureate, sustainability in the fashion and beauty industry is fundamental. Therefore, it is expected that she only partners with brands that care and are working to fight climate change.

“At times, the climate emergency can seem so overwhelming that we’re frozen in apathy or fear. But solutions exist, especially when we make materials with informed purpose. Whether you shop at Prada and/or your local thrift shop, each dollar we spend on a sustainable product is an investment in the future we stand for,” she said to Teen Vogue.

©GettyImages



Amanda Gorman attend Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show.

On January 20, Gorman became the youngest to recite at the Presidential inauguration. “I’m deeply humbled to be taking part in such a historic moment,” Amanda told Teen Vogue. “It’s an honor not only to be the youngest inaugural poet but to be a participant in an inauguration that symbolizes much-needed change, as embodied by President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris.”

