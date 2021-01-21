Lady Gaga sings the US National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.©GettyImages
This is how Lady Gaga took her inauguration dress back home

The singer saved a seat for her Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.

By Shirley Gomez

After singing the national anthem during President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inauguration on January 20, singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga, took a flight back home with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and the gorgeous and impressive red Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress she wore in Washington, D.C.

Inauguration day

Paparazzi captured Gaga descending the private airplane wearing a more relaxed attire, while a member of her crew followed, holding the voluminous gown.

Lady Gaga flies back home after the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC.©GrosbyGroup
A member of Lady Gaga’s holding the voluminous gown.

Besides the custom made dress, Gaga completed her dramatic look with a fitted navy cashmere jacket, a gilded dove brooch symbolizing peace, a halo braid, gloves, and bold red lipstick.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony©GettyImages
Lady Gaga arrives to sing the national anthem during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,“ Elsa Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry said in a statement. “God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”

Lady Gaga's Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.©Schiaparelli/Daniel Roseberry
Sketch of Lady Gaga’s custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture inauguration dress.

A day before her performance, Gaga took social media to ask for peace. “I pray [20 January] will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸,” she wrote on Instagram sharing a photo dressed in an all-white outfit. The singer rocked a Givenchy custom cape dress designed by Matthew Williams, and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Gaga wore a matching mask and the same halo braid she rocked while singing at the Capitol on Inauguration Day. Earlier that day, the superstar spend a few minutes with the national guards protecting the area.

Fellow singer Jennifer Lopez also shared a photo with the guardsmen and women. “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday 🇺🇸,” Lopez captioned the snap.

