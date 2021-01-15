Jennifer Lopez wore custom leggings with Max and Emme’s names on them

Jennifer Lopez is a woman who never stops. The 51-year-old singer is fresh off the plane from her Turks and Caicos vacation and she’s already hard at work in the gym working on her toned figure.

Earlier this week, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was seen in Miami getting out of her red Porsche arriving at the gym. She was photographed wearing a pair of custom high-waisted black leggings that had each of her 12-year-old twin’s names on them, Max and Emme. Lopez paired her sentimental leggings with a green cropped Guess hoodie that of course showed off her enviable abs and black training sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez wore custom leggings while going to the gym this week.

Earlier that day, a mobile COVID-19 test van was seen at Lopez’s home. It seems JLO is making sure she and her staff are safe.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez’s leggings are too cute.

While on her Turks and Caicos trip, the triple threat shared tons of glamorous pictures to her Instagram page showing her millions of followers all of the relaxing beach time she was having.

One day on vacation, Lopez even did a beach mediation followed by a paddle-board session which showed the 51-year-old wearing an open-back high cut black one-piece bathing suit that showed off the ‘Hustlers’ actress’s curves and left little to the imagination.

Although she was enjoying some fun in the sun, JLO was, of course, still working as she posted a photo advertising a product from her JLo Beauty line that was released at the start of the new year.

In addition to vacationing and working hard in the gym, Lopez just released a new music video this week for her single, “In The Morning.” The video is all about growth and evolution which is perfect timing for the new year. In an Instagram post, JLO described the video saying, “It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else ... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer. 💚💙🧡💜.”