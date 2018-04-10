Anna Faris and five-year-old son Jack get rejected by an L.A. private school

Competition for placement in Los Angeles private schools is tough – just ask Anna Faris! The Mom actress revealed that she and her five-year-old son Jack, who she shares with estranged husband Chris Pratt, were rejected by one educational institution after the actress had an embarrassing encounter at a group session for parents of prospective pupils. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Anna described how she and the rest of the parents had to sit in a circle for an activity which involved them picking up a cuddly toy from the center of the group and talking about the weather.

Anna revealed her hilarious parents' activity faux pax during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show

Unfortunately, Anna picked up a teddy bear and went into group therapy mode instead! "I started to go on this monologue about how nervous I was about this whole process and I'm nervous about, like, 'What if we get rejected? What if my kid doesn't wear the right thing? And what if I have to do my kid's homework? Like, what's your homework policy because I don't want to do homework? I don't know how to do homework,'" she recalled. "I'm realizing as I'm saying this, I'm putting my foot in my mouth – so I pass the bear on to the next person, and she's like, 'Well, it's pretty sunny outside for me!'"

It wasn't until all the other parents followed with general chats about the weather that Anna realized her private school faux pas. "I was like, oh my God, in general I have no idea what I'm doing but it has been confirmed – in this moment, right now," she said. "I wanted to run out of there so fast... anyway, we got rejected."

After laughter from the TV audience in response, the mom-of-one joked, "Thanks for making me feel better about it!"

Adorable Jack stole the show when he appeared with mom Anna and dad Chris Pratt, who are now separated, on the Walk of Fame in April 2017

Anna and Jack's dad Chris Pratt announced their split in August 2017, and the Scary Movie actress put her Hollywood home on the market months later. At the time of the shock break-up, the Hollywood pair shared a joint statement on their social media accounts emphasizing their love of their son. It read: "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

