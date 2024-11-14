Best haircuts for women over 50

A similar phenomenon occurs at 50 as it does at 30; changing decades often carries a certain significance. It marks a new stage or turning point, usually accompanied by transformations not just in our lives but also in our appearance. This decade is the ideal time to explore a new look, such as a refreshing haircut that can make us look younger while still feeling like ourselves.

We spoke with hair experts to identify some of the best hairstyles for women over 50. If you've always worn long hair, consider cutting it this time around!

© GettyImages Penelope Cruz celebrated her 50th birthday at Bad Bunny's concert

The bob, the experts' favorite cut for women over 50

"Long hair has always been taken as a reference to represent women and youth. But all these beliefs have changed and the most rejuvenating manes are the short and unstructured ones that give it a chic and naive touch," explains Alberto Sanguino, stylist at the Llongueras firm. That's why he advocates for the bob cut hairstyle. "Optically it leaves the entire neck area freer, with more movement and it breathes more. It is a cut that softens and gives it a naive touch." A hairstyle that stays above the shoulders, with a wavy texture suggested by experts through styling products.

Get a fringe

We wore it during childhood and adolescence, and although you may have sworn never to ask for it again at a hair salon, you might reconsider in 2024. According to Sanguino, "the fringe is perfect for adding a youthful touch. Additionally, it helps to conceal wrinkles and high hairlines, making it easier to hide roots for those with grey hair." It's no surprise that celebrities like Monica Bellucci, Penelope Cruz, and Heidi Klum choose to wear it year after year.

© Cindy Ord

Midi hair, the most popular cut

"I had to turn 50 to say goodbye to my hair," Vicky Martín Berrocal shared on social media last year when she revealed her decision to undergo a dramatic and successful change in her look. She transitioned from long hair to a chic midi cut with a center parting. "This style is for women with a strong personality who want to feel youthful and dynamic. It allows for straight hair that exudes a vibrant sense of youth," explains Carlos Fernández, a professional at Franck Provost. "Long faces with big eyes and a slightly lighter forehead are ideal for this hairstyle, especially with a fringe that frames the face." The hair falls to chin length, enhancing the facial features.

Shaggy haircut: the hairstyle for the bold and adventurous

One of the most daring hairstyles that has gained popularity recently, especially among Generation Z, is the layered cut at varying heights. Several celebrities, including Aitana and Jenna Ortega, have embraced this style. Although it can be incredibly flattering, it actually suits all ages. Fernández explains, "We leave the entire top section of the hair quite layered, but the strands are cut to different lengths."

© GettyImages Halle Berry

The shaggy cut offers a rejuvenating effect, adding a youthful and playful touch to the overall look. This versatile hairstyle can be adapted to any hair texture. Notable figures like Halle Berry and Sara Carbonero also chose this trendy cut.

Choose a layered hairstyle or a fringe if you have straight or curly hair

This haircut may suit you best if you have always preferred long hair, like Claudia Schiffer. It carries less risk than more dramatic styles, as the subtle change can still add a fresh touch to your look. Consider reducing the length of your hair by layering it, or at least try layering the front strands. This can create the illusion of a fringe and enable you to create a variety of hairstyles.