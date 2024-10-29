Nicole Scherzinger's Norma Desmond costume is the perfect budget-friendly Halloween look. Here's how to recreate it!

Nicole Scherzinger has sorted Halloween this year with a haunting and budget-friendly look. The 46-year-old singer, known for her powerhouse vocals with the Pussycat Dolls, is making waves on Broadway as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard." While fans are raving about her mesmerizing performance, Scherzinger's final costume—an understated black slip dress stained with blood—has become an equally iconic part of the show, perfect for anyone looking to make a spooky yet sophisticated Halloween statement.

In a recent interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, Scherzinger revealed how simple (and affordable!) it is to recreate her Norma Desmond look. "You could probably do it in 15 bucks or something," she tells Wontorek. "All you need is a black slip. You don't even need shoes. Put some slides on just to be safe to get from one place to the next."

© Bruce Glikas Andrew Lloyd Webber and Nicole Scherzinger backstage during the opening night of "Sunset BLVD" at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The costume, which does not require jewelry, reflects Desmond's sleepwalking state. "Norma doesn't wear jewelry because she's a sleepwalker," Scherzinger explains, adding that simplicity is key to embodying her character's eerie elegance.

The blood-smeared slip is the true showstopper here, and Scherzinger shares a trick from the Broadway production for getting the perfect look. Instead of pricey stage makeup, they use corn syrup as fake blood, which adds a rich consistency for a lifelike effect. "Just really dress that blood across the clavicle and the chesticles," she says with a laugh.

© Bruce Glikas Nicole Scherzinger backstage during the opening night of "Sunset BLVD" at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

For anyone wanting to turn up the fear factor, Scherzinger suggests a finishing touch: adding fake blood to the palm, bringing it to the chin, and letting it drip down your face, neck, and chest. "And there you go," she concludes. "That's your Norma."

With a simple slip dress, some corn syrup, and a bit of dramatic flair, this DIY Norma Desmond look is set to be one of Halloween's most uncomplicated and unforgettable costumes.

© Bruce Glikas Demi Moore, Pilaf the dog and Nicole Scherzinger as "Norma Desmond" pose backstage at the Jamie Lloyd production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Blvd" on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

More 2024 Halloween Makeup Ideas

As Halloween approaches, there's a wealth of inspiration to explore for your costume and makeup choices. If you're drawn to the vibrant and cultural elements of the season, consider embodying the iconic Catrina, a symbol of the Day of the Dead, with intricate face paint and colorful attire. For those who love the supernatural, witch-inspired looks can range from classic black and green ensembles to more modern interpretations featuring shimmer and bold accessories.

If vampires intrigue you, why not embrace the allure of the night with dramatic makeup, fangs, and classic gothic attire? Alternatively, if you’re feeling playful, creative Halloween clown makeup offers a chance to mix vibrant colors and whimsical designs, allowing for a unique twist on this classic character.

© LUIS ROBAYO A cosplayer dressed up as La Catrina, a character of La Vida book, poses for a photo as she attends the Argentina Comic Con on May 24, 2024, in Buenos Aires. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Beyond traditional looks, delve into celebrity-inspired Halloween costumes that pay homage to your favorite stars—think glamorous gowns or iconic outfits that make you stand out in any crowd. If you have a passion for astrology, zodiac sign-inspired costumes can highlight your personality traits through imaginative and thematic outfits.

Finally, for a touch of cultural celebration, incorporating outfits inspired by Latino pop culture icons can add depth and uniqueness to your spooky season ensemble. With such a diverse array of options, this Halloween is your opportunity to make a bold statement that reflects your individuality.