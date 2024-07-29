Xochitl Gomez shares mind-blowing tip from her mom for staying exfoliated and moisturized

Xochitl Gomez, celebrated for her dynamic portrayal of America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," has swiftly become one of Hollywood's brightest young talents. Her recent triumphant win on Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" further cemented her status as a versatile and charismatic performer.

Known for her infectious energy and undeniable talent, Gomez continues to captivate audiences on screen and off. Now, she brings her radiant charm to her latest project, the "Cleanse Like a Derm—a CeraVe Soap Opera," campaign, which showcases her commitment to skincare and self-care. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Gomez opens up about her daily beauty regimen, revealing the secrets behind her flawless complexion and sharing her favorite beauty hacks. With her genuine enthusiasm and down-to-earth approach, she offers fans an intimate glimpse into her personal life, discussing the routines that keep her grounded amidst her bustling career.

© Sami Drasin / CeraVe

Additionally, Gomez hints at exciting future projects, promising even more captivating performances and endeavors that will continue to elevate her already impressive career.

Can you tell us about your latest beauty campaign and what it means to you? So, starring in this campaign was a huge opportunity to explore different acting styles that I've always wanted to do. It was just a project that I got to put a lot of creative energy into, and it was just really fun telling the drama of bad skin and bad cleansing habits because they truly are serious matters. And my important message is always that when your skin looks better, you feel better. And so, to me, just this whole thing felt so organic and so special and just exciting. Walk us through your typical get-ready-with-me routine. What's in your bag right now? Are there any must-have beauty products you always carry with you? My must-haves are the Cerave hydrating cream and foam cleanser. This one is my all-time favorite; it leaves my face moisturized after exfoliating and doesn't feel dry after cleaning my face. Also, the Cerave micellar water is my all-time favorite. I just got a new one, and it's over because I take it when I go to festivals. I love music, and I love just hanging out with my friends. It's a huge thing that I love to do. But the issue is that when you're there, lots of dust gets in your pores, and you're wearing lots of glitter and lots of makeup, but it's hard to remove all that. This stuff gets it all off. I used it through Coachella for days, and I didn't get a single breakout. So, that is a most definite travel buddy of mine.

© Getty Images Xochitl Gomez attends NALIP's 25th Anniversary Red Carpet Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 28, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Is your on-set approach to beauty different? Especially if you need to wear multiple layers of special makeup. Well, it's harder, especially if you need to have multiple layers of special makeup. Also, someone else usually does my makeup when I'm on set, so I have to take care of my skin because sometimes they don't use products for my skin type. I try to be nice and explain to them why I need to use this cleanser. So, I take my skincare way more seriously during those times. I wear face masks and get facials more regularly, and if I'm filming, I make sure to wear facials because it's my top priority. What's a beauty hack you swear by that most people might not know about? I bought a buff puff, my newest hack. It looks like dish soap or sponge, but I use it alongside my Cerave cleanser, and it helps with exfoliating. I had a lot of buildup on my cheeks and forehead, and for the first time, it actually got really bad. I got skin breakouts. And I got them all over my forehead, and it is clear now, but it was scary. I never had skin like that. So, it was a new one for me, and I realized how important it is to exfoliate. I tried the little bristles, masks, and certain washcloths specifically for exfoliating. None of it worked except for this little guy. Have you received any beauty tips or secrets from older generations? So the buff puff was actually what my mom used back in the 80s when she was my age.



© Getty Images Xochitl Gomez at the 2024 MPTF NextGen Summer Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

How do you balance modern beauty trends with timeless tips passed down to you? Beauty trends are fun, and I love to experiment with crazy products and the glitter and the blue gems and all that stuff, and it even happens like to this day where like PR packages come to me from all these skincare brands that are like trending on TikTok and I'll be like, Oh yeah, I'll try it out. I'll experiment with it, but each time, it doesn't work out. The product leaves my face feeling really bad, and I get breakouts. It just ends up being a mess for me, so I always go back to Cerave. The campaign is filmed as a Telenovela -Did you grow up watching telenovelas? How did those shows influence your acting career? And so I spent my childhood with all the classics running in the background. It was so much fun to lean into the high stakes of drama. And in that, I don't know what style I should use. And so the thing is, skincare can be very dramatic. And so it was, you know, making that into the seriousness of what they don't realize and just having fun with.



© Getty Images Xochitl Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features "The Bikeriders" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024, in Hollywood, California.

What upcoming projects are you excited about? Can you share some details with us? I recently did an ESPN one—a voiceover documentary. I did the English version of the narration. I think it comes out in September. I'm excited.

Are there any dream roles or projects you hope to tackle? Of course, but there are specific things I want. And this one I've wanted for so long. I just love rom-coms. And so I hope there's something in that genre and my future. I love good stories and layered characters who do unexpected things. And so when I'm considering a script, that's truly the most important factor. Something impactful and beautiful is important, as well as authentic. And I've yet to see that, so hopefully, one day.



This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.