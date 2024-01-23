Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados

La temporada de premios continúa y al fin sabemos quiénes son los nominados seleccionados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. Los Premios Oscar 2024, que reconocerán a lo mejor del cine, se llevarán a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 10 de marzo y serán presentador por Jimmy Kimmel. Este martes 23 de enero, Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar a los nominados en las diferentes categorías.
Oppenheimer encabeza la lista con 13 nominaciones; le sigue Poor Things con 11 menciones, mientras que Killers of the Flower Moon y The Zone of Interest obtuvieron nueve cada una.
A continuación la lista completa:
Actor en un papel principal
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Actriz en un papel principal
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
- Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Mejor Dirección
- Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera – “Barbie“
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Diseño de Vestuario
- “Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West
- “Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- “Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick
- “Poor Things” – Holly Waddington
Sonido
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Banda sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Guión adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Guión original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Cortometraje Live Action
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Night of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Cortometraje animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Documentary Feature Film
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- “To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- “20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Documentary Short Film
- “The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- “The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- “Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- “The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Película internacional
- “Io Capitano” (Italy)
- “Perfect Days” (Japan)
- “Society of the Snow” (Spain)
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
- “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
Película Animada
- “The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- “Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- “Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- “Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Maquillaje y peinado
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Diseño de producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal
- “The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame
- “Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Fotografía
- “El Conde” – Edward Lachman
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro” – Matthew Libatique
- “Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan
Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- Napoleon