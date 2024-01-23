Oscars©GettyImages

Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados

‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Poor Things’ encabezan la lista de los premios, otorgados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas

Por Monica Tirado -Miami

La temporada de premios continúa y al fin sabemos quiénes son los nominados seleccionados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. Los Premios Oscar 2024, que reconocerán a lo mejor del cine, se llevarán a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 10 de marzo y serán presentador por Jimmy Kimmel. Este martes 23 de enero, Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar a los nominados en las diferentes categorías.

Oppenheimer encabeza la lista con 13 nominaciones; le sigue Poor Things con 11 menciones, mientras que Killers of the Flower Moon y The Zone of Interest obtuvieron nueve cada una.

A continuación la lista completa:

Actor en un papel principal

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Actriz en un papel principal

  • Annette Bening — “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Mejor Dirección

  • Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Película

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera – “Barbie“
  • Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
  • Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Diseño de Vestuario

  • “Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West
  • “Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
  • “Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick
  • “Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Sonido

  • “The Creator”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Banda sonora

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Guión adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Guión original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Cortometraje Live Action

  • “The After”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Night of Fortune”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado

  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Canción Original

  • “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
  • “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Documentary Feature Film

  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
  • “To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
  • “20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
  • “The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
  • “Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
  • “The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Película internacional

  • “Io Capitano” (Italy)
  • “Perfect Days” (Japan)
  • “Society of the Snow” (Spain)
  • “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Película Animada

  • “The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
  • “Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
  • “Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
  • “Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Maquillaje y peinado 

  • “Golda”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Society of the Snow”

Diseño de producción

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Edición

  • “Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal
  • “The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker
  • “Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame
  • “Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Fotografía

  • “El Conde” – Edward Lachman
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto
  • “Maestro” – Matthew Libatique
  • “Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema
  • “Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

Efectos Visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • Napoleon

