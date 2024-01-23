Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados

La temporada de premios continúa y al fin sabemos quiénes son los nominados seleccionados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. Los Premios Oscar 2024, que reconocerán a lo mejor del cine, se llevarán a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 10 de marzo y serán presentador por Jimmy Kimmel. Este martes 23 de enero, Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar a los nominados en las diferentes categorías.

Oppenheimer encabeza la lista con 13 nominaciones; le sigue Poor Things con 11 menciones, mientras que Killers of the Flower Moon y The Zone of Interest obtuvieron nueve cada una.

A continuación la lista completa:

Actor en un papel principal

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Actriz en un papel principal

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Mejor Dirección

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”



Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie“

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Diseño de Vestuario

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Banda sonora

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Guión adaptado

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Guión original

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Cortometraje Live Action

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Night of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Canción Original

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Documentary Feature Film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Película internacional

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Película Animada

“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Maquillaje y peinado

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”



Diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Edición

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Fotografía

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Napoleon

