Prince Harry is heading abroad again: Details

Prince Harry has another trip scheduled for the fall! The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Africa in October. Sentebale, the non-profit organization thateg Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho back in 2006, is bringing together philanthropists and business leaders to "accelerate prosperity for youth in the region."

"It fills me, the team, and our wider community with joy to welcome Prince Harry or Mohale as we affectionately refer to him by his Sesotho royal name which means 'warrior,'" Prince Seeiso said in a statement. "Now more than ever, as we look to the challenges of our young generation here in Lesotho, the collective energy of both local and international individuals and organizations who see the potential in these youth, is embraced. We know that there are bright futures at stake, and we continue to approach our work with the vision that all children can be empowered, healthy and resilient through sustainable solutions that can ultimately be locally driven.”

The upcoming trip will mark Harry's first visit to Southern Africa since he and wife Meghan Markle visited in 2019. According to a news release, the Sentebale-led convening will include a site visit to the "mountain kingdom" of Lesotho, in addition to a reception and panel in Johannesburg, and a private working session that will focus on youth employment and entrepreneurship.

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso co-founded Sentebale in 2006

In a statement, the Duke said, "Through its work in Lesotho and Botswana, Sentebale has developed a profound understanding of local youth – their passions, their concerns, and their extraordinary creativity. These young adults are eager and capable of driving meaningful change, yet significant barriers still stand in their way. As we head towards our 20th anniversary, our ambition has grown, giving us the confidence to bring our skills and experience in designing solutions with young people, and to leveraging our convening power to engage with leading regional players and global funders so we can add Sentebale’s voice to addressing the challenges faced by the next generation in Southern Africa."

The October trip will follow Harry's September visits to New York City and London. While in Manhattan during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, the Duke attended Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho's UNGA 79 side event, where he spoke about the "mountain kingdom" feeling like "a home away from home."

"I would like to start by extending my deepest gratitude to Their Majesties for their continued friendship," Harry said in his remarks. "The Lesotho royal family, as well as Lesotho itself, has been a pillar of strength for me over the last 20 years. Welcoming me with open arms and such kindness. The beautiful mountain kingdom feels like a home away from home."

"That friendship has only grown stronger as we've worked together to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the pursuit of people and the wider world," the Duke continued. "It all began two decades ago, when my dear friend Prince Seeiso first gave me a tour of your special country. I was struck by the strength and courage of your people amidst the immense challenges they faced, in particularly the children. Because of that experience, the people I met and what I was exposed to, two years later, we created Sentebale, which means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho. The charity was founded in honor of our mothers and symbolizes our pledge to always remember and advocate for the most vulnerable among us. Our mission at Sentebale is simple, yet incredibly important: to help vulnerable children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana to access vital health services, receive care and support, and develop the life skills necessary to thrive."