Queen Mary shares update on her mother-in-law following Queen Margrethe's hospitalization

Queen Mary of Denmark shared an update on her mother-in-law days after Queen Margrethe II was discharged from the hospital. "Under the circumstances, she is doing very well," Mary said of her husband's mother via Billed Bladet (translated to English).

"I have had the opportunity to visit her a few times since she came home. She's super cool. Thank you for the question," Mary added.

The Queen's comments on Monday at the National Conference for Health Care Nurses came three days after King Frederik's 84-year-old mother was discharged from Rigshospitalet. Queen Margrethe, who is now back in her home at Fredensborg Palace, was admitted to the hospital last week.

© Mark Cuthbert King Frederik's mother was hospitalized after a fall

In a press release on Sept. 20, the Danish Royal House said, "On Wednesday evening, Queen Margrethe was admitted to the hospital after a fall, which unfortunately resulted in an injury concerning the vertebrae of the neck as well as a fracture in the left hand. As a result of the fall, the left hand is now in a plaster cast, and The Queen will need to wear a stiff neck collar in the coming months."

"Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and is doing well under the circumstances but will, however, be in recovery for a longer period of time," the Royal House continued. "This also means that The Queen’s presence at a number of arrangements is cancelled for some time to come."

Queen Margrethe abdicated in January after 52 years on the throne. Mary's mother-in-law announced in her 2023 New Year’s Eve address that she would be stepping down as Queen on the 52nd anniversary of her accession. In her remarks, Margrethe revealed that the "extensive back surgery" she underwent in February of 2023 "gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time.”