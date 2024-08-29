Princess Leonor continues her military training at naval academy

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor of Spain begins second year of military training at naval academy
MARÃN, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: Crown Princess Leonor of Spain arrives at the Naval School of MarÃ­n on August 29, 2024. on August 29, 2024 in Marin, Spain. After her first year at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain will begin her second year of training in the Armed Forces at the Naval School of MarÃ­n, where she will spend the next four months before embarking on a training cruise around the world, aboard the training ship Juan SebastiÃ¡n Elcano. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Carlos Alvarez

The Princess of Asturias began her three-year military training in 2023

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
AUGUST 29, 2024 5:56 PM EDT

Princess Leonor of Spain has started her second year of military training. King Felipe and Queen Letizia's 18-year-old daughter arrived at the Naval Military Academy of Marín on Aug. 29.

Upon her arrival, the future Queen, who was dressed in uniform, was received by the commander-director of the school. Sharing footage from her first day, Casa de S.M. el Rey wrote on Instagram (translated to English): "The Princess of Asturias arrived this afternoon in Marín (Pontevedra) to continue her training at the Naval Military School. After signing the book of honour and taking a brief tour of the facilities, she was admitted as a first-year midshipman."

Leonor's naval training will include a period at the Naval Military Academy until Christmas, after which it will continue on the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, and will be completed "with a period of practice in units of the Fleet," per the Spanish Royal Household. During her training, Leonor will "be provided with the knowledge, principles and values that inspire the rules of conduct of the Navy."

Leonor began her three-year military training last August at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. Reflecting on her first year during the Medal of Aragon award ceremony this past May, the Princess of Asturias said (translated to English): "Not only have I trained as a cadet, but discovering the academic, intellectual, physical and technical demands that this entails, makes me appreciate the Army and our Armed Forces even more. Here I have met young people of my generation and I have lived with them."

"I assure you that what we experience while we are training at the Academy unites us forever and makes us mature and grow thanks to the camaraderie, the guidance of commanders and teachers and all the people at the Academy who push us to continue advancing and improving," she continued. "Here we have sworn allegiance, here we have overcome moments that required effort and great teamwork, here we have enjoyed and suffered together and, above all, here we have learned a lot."

After completing her naval training, Leonor will finish her third year of military training “in the Air and Space Army, joining the San Javier General Air Academy for the 2025-2026 academic year as Ensign Student.”

