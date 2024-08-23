Queen Letizia and King Felipe have date night in Madrid

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain enjoyed a night out on the town together. The royal couple was seen leaving the seafood restaurant La Lonja del Mar in Madrid on Thursday evening.

On its Instagram Story, the eatery, which is located in the Plaza de Oriente, opposite the Royal Palace, wrote (translated to English): "A real honor and pleasure to welcome Their Majesties back into our home. Thank you so much for trusting us once again."

© Paolo Blocco

The King and Queen were dressed in relaxed attire for their date night. Letizia looked effortlessly chic wearing a white blouse teamed with pants, sandals and a bag by Deco Etxe, while His Majesty wore a blue button-down shirt and trousers.

© Paolo Blocco

According to HOLA! Spain, the same day the King and Queen stepped out in Madrid, their firstborn, Princess Leonor, was at a beach bar with a group of friends in Caleta de Vélez. Puri Molina, one of the managers of the El Saladero beach bar, told SUR in English, "They were a group of friends, between 18 and 20 years old, they were relaxed and I hope they enjoyed the lunch."

© Paolo Blocco

Leonor began her first year of military training last August at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. Casa de S.M. el Rey has previously said that the Princess' second year of training will take place in "the Navy and will be carried out with the employment of a Midshipman both at the Marín Naval Military School, and on board the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Training Ship, during its training trip."

Meanwhile, Letizia and Felipe's younger daughter, Infanta Sofia, will be returning to Wales for her second—and last—year at UWC Atlantic. Per the school's calendar, second year students were due to arrive on Aug. 23 and the first day of teaching is scheduled for Sept. 3. Leonor graduated from the same school in 2023.