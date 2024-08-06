Eric Trump says dad had 'so much respect' for Queen Elizabeth and mom 'had a great relationship' with Princess Diana

Both Eric Trump and his father, former President Donald Trump, admired Queen Elizabeth. During an interview with GB News, the former first son shared: “What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I."



© Chris Jackson Former President Donald Trump first met Queen Elizabeth in 2018

Eric also noted that his late mother, Ivana Trump, knew "so many of them for years," including Princess Diana. "[She] had a great relationship with Diana and everyone else," he said. "That's a very sacred kind of institution."

Eric described the "institution of the royal family" as "beautiful," adding that it is "actually admired by a lot of Americans."

© WPA Pool The former president and first lady paid a state visit to the UK in 2019

Donald met with Queen Elizabeth for the first time in 2018 at Windsor Castle with his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump. In June of 2019, the first couple paid a state visit to the UK at the invitation of the Queen. In a speech at the state banquet, Queen Elizabeth said: "I am delighted to welcome you and Mrs Trump to Buckingham Palace this evening, just twelve months after our first meeting at Windsor. Visits by American Presidents always remind us of the close and longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and I am so glad that we have another opportunity to demonstrate the immense importance that both our countries attach to our relationship."

© WPA Pool The first couple reunited with the royals in December of 2019

They also reunited in December of 2019 at a reception the Queen hosted at Buckingham Palace for NATO leaders. After the monarch's passing in 2022, the former president paid tribute to the late Queen, calling her a "grand and beautiful lady. On Truth Social, he wrote: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries……around the world."

"However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!" he continued. "Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

The 45th president of the United States also praised the late Queen's firstborn on Truth Social, writing: "King Charles Ill, who I have gotten to know well, will be a Great and Wonderful King. He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World. He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III."