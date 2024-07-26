Prince and Princess welcome baby girl: Find out her name

Prince Ernst August Jr. and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover's family has reportedly grown! According to Bunte, the royals are officially parents of four.

The couple's fourth child, said to be a baby girl named Princess Margarita, was born on July 18 at Klinikum Dritt Orden, a hospital in Munich, per Bunte.

Prince Ernst August Jr.Princess Ekaterina are also parents to Princess Elisabeth, Prince Welf August and Princess Eleonora.

© Pool The Prince and Princess have reportedly named their fourth child Princess Margarita

The parents of four have been married since 2017. They became first-time parents in 2018 with the birth of their daughter Princess Elisabeth. After her arrival, the Prince said: “My whole family and I are extremely happy.”

Ekaterina was spotted cradling a baby bump in photos shared on social media earlier this month. The images were reportedly taken at a baby shower.

Princess Margarita's arrival came months after the birth of her royal cousin, Alexia. Prince Ernst August Jr.'s younger brother Prince Christian and his wife Alessandra de Osma welcomed their third child, Alexia, earlier this year. The baby joined big brother Nicolas and sister Sofia.

Alessandra officially introduced Alexia in early March, writing on her Instagram (translated to English): "Welcome to the world Alexia 🤍 Three weeks ago you came to complete our family. We love you infinitely 💫."

Prince Ernst August Jr. and Prince Christian are the sons of the head of the royal House of Hanover, Prince Ernst August. Prince Ernst August is also a father to daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover, whom he shares with Prince Albert of Monaco's older sister, Princess Caroline.