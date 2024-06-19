While the Princess of Wales did not accompany Prince William to Royal Ascot on Wednesday, her husband enjoyed the company of her parents. Days after their daughter Catherine made her first public appearance of the year, Carole and Michael Middleton stepped out for day two of Royal Ascot. The couple joined their son-in-law and members of the British royal family at Ascot Racecourse on June 19. The heir to the throne was photographed sharing a sweet moment with his mother-in-law while at the event. Scroll for all the best photos of the Middletons and the royals at the second day of Royal Ascot…