British royal reveals she’s watched ‘Bridgerton’—Find out who

Alert the ton because a member of the British royal family has watched Bridgerton. While visiting the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, Queen Camilla revealed that she’s seen the Netflix period drama.

“I watched the first lot,” King Charles’ wife said, according to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

Camilla was shown “The Bridgerton Garden” during her visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. “The Bridgerton Garden” is described as a “secretive and secluded space.” According to Netflix, it was inspired by Season 3 romantic lead ﻿Penelope Featherington’s “journey from overlooked wallflower to someone who defiantly embraces their true self.”

©ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image



Queen Camilla visited “The Bridgerton Garden” on May 20, 2024

The garden, designed by Holly Johnston and sponsored by Netflix, features a moongate that leads to an ornate water feature and a sunken seating area in the heart of the garden.

Per the Royal Horticultural Society’s website, “The planting reflects feelings of secrecy, growth and desire. A ring of field elms, Ulmus minor var. suberosa, offers secrecy and enclosure around the seating area, while clipped spirals mix formality with more whimsical planting.” Meanwhile, “The moongate can be seen as a portal into that person’s personal journey – and the ensuing garden shows the remarkable and personal transformative power of growth.”

Bridgerton returned for its third season on May 16. The second part of Season 3 will drop on June 13. The new season centers around the romance between friends Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.