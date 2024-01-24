King Felipe’s sister Infanta Cristina finalizes her divorce

Infanta Cristina has finalized her divorce from Iñaki Urdangarin. HOLA! Spain exclusively reported on Wednesday that King Felipe’s 58-year-old sister and the former handball player “went together, without their children, and with their family lawyer to a notary office in Barcelona, without the exact date being revealed.”

Cristina﻿ shares four kids—sons Juan, Pablo, and Miguel, and daughter Irene—with her ex-husband. Iñaki married Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia’s second daughter in 1997 in Barcelona.

﻿King Felipe’s former brother-in-law was found guilty of “using royal connections to overcharge regional governments through public contracts to stage sports and tourist events and with tax fraud” in 2017, per Reuters, and in 2018, he began his nearly six-year prison sentence.

It was announced in January of 2022 that Cristina and her husband were separating after more than two decades of marriage. “By mutual agreement, we have decided to interrupt our marriage relationship. The commitment to our children remains intact,” they said in a statement (translated to English) at the time.

They added, “Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us. Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin.”

The statement came days after Lecturas published photos of Iñaki holding hands with a woman named Ainhoa Armenti. According to HOLA! Spain, Iñaki and Ainhoa are currently living together in a rental apartment.